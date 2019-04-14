BOYKO, DR. ROBERT "BUD" Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his brothers William and Daniel. Bud will be lovingly remembered by his nephew Bob (Linda) and their children and families, his niece Christine (John) and their children and his caregiver Carolina and her family. Special thank you to the doctors and caregivers at Runnymede Healthcare for all their compassion and loving care during Bud's stay. Resting at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, for a Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 17th at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service, starting at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Runnymede Healthcare – 2nd floor medical unit, would be greatly appreciated. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019