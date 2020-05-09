ROBERT (BOB) BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, ROBERT (BOB) Peacefully at Mississauga Hospital on May 5, 2020, at the age of 86, after a short illness. His wife Bernadette was at his side. Bob is survived by his brother Denis (Marilyn) and sister Shirley, all of Winnipeg. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Mississauga Hospital staff is appreciated for their empathetic and professional care. If desired, a donation may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, the University of Guelph Pet Trust Fund or a charity of choice. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, Mississauga.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. Funeral Home
128 Lakeshore Road East
Mississauga, ON L5G 1E4
(905) 278-5546
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved