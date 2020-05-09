BROWN, ROBERT (BOB) Peacefully at Mississauga Hospital on May 5, 2020, at the age of 86, after a short illness. His wife Bernadette was at his side. Bob is survived by his brother Denis (Marilyn) and sister Shirley, all of Winnipeg. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Mississauga Hospital staff is appreciated for their empathetic and professional care. If desired, a donation may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, the University of Guelph Pet Trust Fund or a charity of choice. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, Mississauga.



