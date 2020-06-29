ROBERT BRUCE BENSON
BENSON, ROBERT BRUCE Bruce peacefully passed away, with his loving wife at his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Collison) for 59 years. Loving father of Christine (Stephen) Kearley and Warren (Carolyn) Benson. Proud Papa of Joshua (Lindsey), Courtney, Cameron, Jacob; Davis and Madelyn (Keifer). Cherished Great Papa of Irelyn, Benjamin and Anniston. Dear brother of late Bill (late Norma), late Bob (late Faye), Ken (Marilyn), late Dave (Edna), Audrey (Ken) and late Paul (late Gwen and late Marion). Bruce will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at the Bradford Baptist Church followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. A public celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. In Bruce's memory, donations may be made to The Gideons or Open Roads Chapels. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
