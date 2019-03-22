Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BRUCE COWIE. View Sign

COWIE, ROBERT BRUCE It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Bruce Cowie announces his passing on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 61. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years Cheryl, his daughter Jessica and son-in-law Casey. Son of Donald and Nan Cowie, brother of Nancy (Bruce), Arlene, Brian (Laureen), as well as his nieces and nephews Steven (Marlaena), Kevin (Shannon), Kris, Kiefer, Stephanie, Lindsay (Mat), Brittany (Andrew) and Brooker. A native of Toronto, Bruce, Co-Owner of Centura Tile/Centura Industrial Developments, lived his best life on his own terms. He loved his family fiercely and his love of music was a close second. He played it loud. Bruce was humble, private and first class. Bruce's best gifts were his kind heart, brilliant mind, generosity and wicked wit. He spent more than four decades embracing the Stoney Lake life. His cottage was his castle and he tended it impeccably, making it one of the jewels of Stoney. Bruce was also a known daredevil, jumping out of planes, driving fast cars or whizzing by on his seadoo. He brought enormous joy to all who knew him. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Thursday, March 28th. Family and friends are invited to drop in between 5-8 p.m. at Centura Tile, 950 Lawrence Ave. W. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a children's charity of your choice.

COWIE, ROBERT BRUCE It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Bruce Cowie announces his passing on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 61. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years Cheryl, his daughter Jessica and son-in-law Casey. Son of Donald and Nan Cowie, brother of Nancy (Bruce), Arlene, Brian (Laureen), as well as his nieces and nephews Steven (Marlaena), Kevin (Shannon), Kris, Kiefer, Stephanie, Lindsay (Mat), Brittany (Andrew) and Brooker. A native of Toronto, Bruce, Co-Owner of Centura Tile/Centura Industrial Developments, lived his best life on his own terms. He loved his family fiercely and his love of music was a close second. He played it loud. Bruce was humble, private and first class. Bruce's best gifts were his kind heart, brilliant mind, generosity and wicked wit. He spent more than four decades embracing the Stoney Lake life. His cottage was his castle and he tended it impeccably, making it one of the jewels of Stoney. Bruce was also a known daredevil, jumping out of planes, driving fast cars or whizzing by on his seadoo. He brought enormous joy to all who knew him. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Thursday, March 28th. Family and friends are invited to drop in between 5-8 p.m. at Centura Tile, 950 Lawrence Ave. W. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a children's charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close