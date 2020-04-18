McCLURE, ROBERT BRUCE Peacefully, at The Westbury Long Term Care on Sunday, April 12, 2020, Robert Bruce McClure, in his 96th year, was reunited with his beloved wife Margery "Peg". Loving father of Pat (the late Michael) FitzGibbon and Rob. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Meghan, Lauren and Robertson. Dear brother of Lorraine. At Bob's request, no visitation or service will be held. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.