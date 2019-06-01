Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BRUCE SINCLAIR. View Sign Obituary



SINCLAIR, ROBERT BRUCE Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on May 24, 2019, in his 87th year, following a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Devoted and beloved husband of the late Myrna Sinclair (nee Brown). He will be forever missed by his brother Bruce, children Heather (Richard Wilson) and David, grandchildren (Lindsey, Julia, Stephanie, Matthew) and the extended "Brown Family". Bob loved life, had a gift for story-telling and an enthusiasm for cottaging, sports and road trips. He maintained a positive attitude and said he was thankful for the lifetime of wonderful memories he was taking with him. Bob also leaves behind a cherished group of friends, some of whom were with him from the beginning and some that he was fortunate to discover along the way, but all were a valued and important part of his life. He will be greatly missed by his companion of the last five years, Josee Macintyre. Bob will always be in our hearts and memories. Born in Toronto, Bob was a graduate of Oakwood Collegiate and Woodsworth College (University of Toronto) and spent his career dedicated to Fiberglas Canada. Bob and Myrna lived in Sarnia, raised their children in Toronto and enjoyed an active retirement in the community of Greenbriar, Alliston. Over his lifetime, Bob served in many volunteer capacities including coaching, Boy Scouts of Canada, Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO) and serving on various committees of the United Church of Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at the Nottawasaga Inn; please visit peacefultransition.ca for details or to share a memory. If so desired, donations in memory of Bob towards a named tribute at Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated via matthewshousehospice.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

