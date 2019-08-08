Guest Book View Sign Obituary

ROBERT GORDON (BOB) BUNT Died in his sleep at Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering Hospital in the morning of August 4, 2019. Bob was born in Brampton, on October 8, 1949 and grew up in Port Credit. He attended Kenollie Public School, Port Credit Secondary School and the University of Western Ontario. Growing up, Bob loved cars, the Maple Leafs and cottage life on Manitoulin Island. His working career was mainly in the automotive sector, variously with Honda, Yamaha, Daewoo and Mazda. In his retirement years, he moved to Whitby and drove a school bus for First Student, where he was especially fond of helping special-needs students. He enjoyed good times with his neighbours on Goldring Drive and developed fine friendships with his fellow drivers. Bob is survived by his daughter Darron (in Connecticut), his brother Rick (in Saskatoon) and his niece Andrea (in Winnipeg). He was predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Hattie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics Canada. ROBERT GORDON (BOB) BUNT Died in his sleep at Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering Hospital in the morning of August 4, 2019. Bob was born in Brampton, on October 8, 1949 and grew up in Port Credit. He attended Kenollie Public School, Port Credit Secondary School and the University of Western Ontario. Growing up, Bob loved cars, the Maple Leafs and cottage life on Manitoulin Island. His working career was mainly in the automotive sector, variously with Honda, Yamaha, Daewoo and Mazda. In his retirement years, he moved to Whitby and drove a school bus for First Student, where he was especially fond of helping special-needs students. He enjoyed good times with his neighbours on Goldring Drive and developed fine friendships with his fellow drivers. Bob is survived by his daughter Darron (in Connecticut), his brother Rick (in Saskatoon) and his niece Andrea (in Winnipeg). He was predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Hattie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics Canada. Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close