BOWLES, Robert C. Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Lucie (née Falk). Loving and supportive father of Matthew (Melissa) and Alexander (Michelle). Robert will be missed by his brothers-in-law Michel Falk (Laurel) of Montreal and Alain Falk (Lucie) of Drummondville. Friends will remember him for his love of life and adventure, his positive energy and generous spirit. In the last six years, Bob faced his illness with grace and courage. He was a source of inspiration and strength to those near him. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dr. W. Mason and his team at the Pencer Brain Tumour Centre of PMH, Dr. M. Bernstein of TWH and the Palliative Care team for their compassionate care. A private cremation will be held on November 7th, followed at a later date by a Celebration of Life. If you wish to make a donation in Robert's memory, we ask that you consider making it to the Pencer Brain Tumour Centre of Princess Margaret Hospital. Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com