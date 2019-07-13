Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT C. (BOB) HASSARD. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 High Street Huntsville , ON P1H 1N9 (705)-789-5252 Obituary

HASSARD, ROBERT C. (BOB) Passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge at the age of 82. Bob was predeceased by his parents Dr. Clarence E.A. Hassard and Beatrice Foex. He will be very sadly missed by his sister and best friend Marilynne Hayden (Jim - deceased). Cousins Liz Kinnon of Burlington and Caroline Pickard (Jerry) of Chatham. Longtime friends Bill and Joan Dowling of Huntsville, "adopted uncle" to Julia Dowling of Oshawa, Jane Held (Steve) of Penfield, NY and "great-uncle" to Laney Held. Bob's career was in sales in the car industry with G.M., A.M.C./Chrysler and Mazda. He enjoyed watching hockey, baseball and tennis. His hobbies were cars, snowmobiling (Lake Waseosa and area) and his greatest passion, boats and boating. Bob would spend as much time as possible at the "olde" family cottage on Lake Muskoka, cruising the 3 lakes. For many years he was a member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. Thanks to Muskoka Traditions and to the residents and staff at Rogers Cove. Bob spent several winter seasons at these Chartwell Retirement Homes in Huntsville. Bob spent the last 16 months at The Pines Long Term Care, Bracebridge. A special thank you to every person on staff, volunteers and entertainers. You were all so kind, friendly and caring. Bob particularly enjoyed the music, singing and of course, his dancing. Thanks to the staff and especially 2N Rehab at SMMH, Bracebridge. Over recent years, Bob was fortunate to have the support and friendship of Al Norton, Mike Dove, John McLean all of Huntsville and Dave Rice of Bracebridge. In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (Research) or the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka, would be appreciated.

