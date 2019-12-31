Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. MILNE. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

MILNE, Robert C. January 9, 1931 - December 27, 2019 Bob (Knobby) passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Tish of 65 years. Dear Father to Donna (Gary), Eric, Bill (Joan) and Julie (Darren). Loving Pa to grandchildren Brian (Julie), Connor, Kelsey, Graham, Payton, Gavin and great-grandchild Dallas. Predeceased by brother Jack. Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. Bob grew up in North Toronto. Attended North Toronto Collegiate and graduated from University of Toronto. Bob loved and excelled in basketball, football and multiple track and field events. Other passions were horse racing, playing cards, golfing and sharing a drink or two with his buddies. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 6150 Yonge St. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family funeral will be held January 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice or to the University of Toronto Athletic Department.



