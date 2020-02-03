Home

ROBERT "BOB" CAMPBELL

ROBERT "BOB" CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, ROBERT "BOB" Peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his family by his side. Dear husband of Anne. Loving father of Rose (Glenn). Grandpa of Andrea and Cheryl (Andrew) and great-grandfather of Andrew, Alex, Tristan and Justin. He will be sadly missed by his friends at the TTC. Visitation will be at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., on Monday, February 3rd from 7-9 p.m. A Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 1 p.m. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Scarborough, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
