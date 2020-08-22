1/
McGREGOR, ROBERT CAMPBELL April 18, 1940 - August 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert McGregor on August 1st. Bob was born in Toronto but spent many years in Australia where he is sorely missed by his wife, Kay and children Ben, Carole, Erika and Edward (Kyla) and granddaughters Jessica, Ruby, Rose, Lara and Tamsyn. In Toronto, he will be fondly remembered by sisters Jean (Charles) and Dorothy (Ross), nieces and nephews Penelope, Dawn, Adam and Hugh, grandnephews Sebastian and Tristan and grandniece Lucy. After returning to Toronto in 1993, Bob is remembered for his volunteer work at Spadina House, MacKenzie House and over 25 years as a volunteer at Sunnybrook Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
