CARNIEL, ROBERT Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 in his 64th year. Predeceased by his father Alfonso. Loving son of Giselda and brother of Laura. Robert was a loyal and longstanding employee of Maple Reinders Group. He was proudly part of the Maple Reinders family for 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Tuesday, February 5th from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, February 6th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Francis Catholic Church, 2747 Jane St., Toronto, on Thursday, February 7th at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Humber River Hospital in memory of Robert would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019