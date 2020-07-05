1/1
ROBERT CHALMERS
Robert N. Chalmers (known as Bert) was born January 7, 1941 in Fraserburgh, Scotland. During WWII, he survived enemy bombing with only two broken legs and an arm while his mother and sister were both killed. This incident helped define Bert's life, particularly his faith and his drive to succeed. Bert is survived by his wife and best friend, Liz; two sons, David (Pauline) of Oakville and John of Milton. He was the proud grandfather of Lauren, Regan, Shannon and Travis. He was predeceased by his father Andrew Chalmers, his mother May Tait Chalmers and sisters Evelyn and Norma. Bert came to Canada in 1951 with his widowed father. At first they lived with relatives but soon established their own home. It was challenging but always happy. When his dad remarried, Bert acquired a step-mother to whom he was devoted for the rest of her life. Work was important to Bert. As a teen he worked part-time in a supermarket and at Christie's Biscuits. He graduated from Lakeshore Teachers' College, Queen's University and OISE, University of Toronto. He began teaching in the Toronto Board of Education where he became a vice-principal and then quickly moved to the Peel Board of Education to become a principal. At age 32 he assumed responsibility as a School Superintendent. During the next 24 years he held positions of Superintendent of Special Services, Superintendent of Academic Affairs and Associate Director of Education. Bert also served as the Chair of the Board of Governors of Sheridan College. In addition to his formal work life, Bert provided leadership for a number of organizations and boards. Church continued to be important where he served in many capacities. He had a talent for making people feel included and was able to make people feel special in a sincere way. He was a great story teller with a good sense of humour. Bert provided counsel and a different point of view in a kindly manner. Bert had a strong faith that in his death he would be reunited with his family and will wait for Liz to join him. Donations may be made to the Meaford Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. No flowers please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
July 5, 2020
Garden of 35 Memorial Trees
Leslie Toews
July 4, 2020
I came to know Bert through our involvement on committees and canvassing during the last election. His commitment to causes he believed in was energizing; his ability to analyze issues and take a stand even when it may not have been popular made him a valuable member of any organization. It was a privilege to know him and consider him a friend. May his faith and the promises of our Lord provide comfort and hope during this time of loss to you, Liz, and to his family.
Dieter Kays.
Dieter kays
Friend
July 4, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Bert's passing. Bert was someone I always looked forward to seeing at our EDA meetings. He was always there with a gentle voice and guidance. Our condolences, we will miss him.
Kevin & Christine Dupuis
Friend
July 4, 2020
I remember Bert through his involvement with the conservative board. What a wonderful man and glad that he was a follower of Jesus Christ. May God give you all true comfort during this time and a wonderful hope of what's to come.
Robin and Tina Landry
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
Our family is sad to hear about the passing of Bert. Over the years we always had great discussions and debates when we got together. Our heart goes out to Liz and family during this sad time.
Cushing family
