BOYES, ROBERT CHARLES "BOB" Kind and gentle soul, Robert Charles "Bob" Boyes, was suddenly called to the green, green grass of home on August 5, 2020 at the age of 82 of respiratory failure at Mackenzie Hospital in Richmond Hill. Survived by his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Helen. Caring father to Sean (Annette) and Colleen (Paul). Proudest of his grandchildren Evan, Reid, Harper and Owen, and step- grandchildren Brody, Tiana and Autumn. Will be missed by his sisters Marie (Jim), Joan and Patsy, by his sister-in-law Fanny, and brother-in-law Bobby, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. For the past 15 months, Bob was a resident at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care in Richmond Hill. The family would like to thank the staff at both facilities for the care and kindness they always showed Bob. Bob will best be remembered for his love of his Irish heritage and annual St. Patrick's Day parties and parades. Bob remained a Toronto Maple Leafs fan from childhood and was lucky enough to witness the 1967 Stanley Cup Championship in person. Private cremation has taken place. A date for a Celebration of Life will be communicated as soon as restrictions allow. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy York Region or Mackenzie Health Centre are appreciated. Find peace in the knowledge that Bob's "Irish Eyes" are smiling on all of you, and let's all sing Oh Canada one more time!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store