ROBERT CHARLES BROCK
BROCK, ROBERT CHARLES September 22, 1933 – August 13, 2020 Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital, on August 13, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Caldwell Brock and his father, William Robert Brock. Bob was the loving husband of Carol (Bourne) Brock and father of Robyn (Peter), Nancy (Paul) and Janet (John). He is greatly missed by his grandchildren, Ryan, Ian, Jennifer and William. Bob was born in Toronto and attended Kent Public School, Bloor Collegiate and the University of Toronto, where he graduated in 1955, with a BPHE, and later a Masters in Education. A family service has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family wish to thank the doctors and nurses in the emergency and the Palliative Care at Sunnybrook. Bob's favorite charities were Unicef and Terry Fox, if you wish to donate.



Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
