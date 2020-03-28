|
|
MEDDICK, ROBERT "BOB" CHARLES 1916 - 2020 Liv'n the dash Son of Walter and Beatrice (Reynolds) and brother to Jack (Kay), George (Dorothy), Bill (Patricia). Born in Toronto on August 19, 1916 and lived in North Toronto, attending Bedford Park Public School and Northern Vocational High School, the first year it opened, in 1930. The apple of his eye was Lillian Wheeler whom he married on June 18, 1938 and celebrated seventy-six wonderful years together. Robert, served with the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War as a radar technician. Their only child, son Alan (Mary) of Markham was born in 1946. Garden City Press on Adelaide Street in Toronto was Robert's place of employment until retirement in the early seventies, when he and Lillian sold their home on Keewatin Avenue in North Toronto and moved to Lake Dalrymple. One of the customers of Garden City Press was the Canadian National Exhibition Stadium Friday Night Stock Car Race program, this is where son Alan started getting interested in racing. Grandfather to Tammy Johnston (Paul) Mount Albert, Brandon (Lori) Newcastle, Kerrie Byer (Steve) Port Perry and Christopher Lane (Nicole) Lindsay. Great-Grandfather to Charley Johnston (Justis), Sloane Meddick, Braedon and Tana Byer. Robert mastered many skills during different times in his life. He and Lillian designed and built the family cottage on Lake Darymple which later was renovated to become their retirement home for many years. He built a number of boats, "Pram" row boat, "Doodle Bug" runabout, "Falcon" sailboat and "Scat Cat" hydroplane. Plans for these craft were obtained from the Mechanics Illustrated magazine and material purchased from Harrington Lumber yard on Merton Street. Side note, the "Doodle Bug" was built in the basement at Keewatin Avenue and the back basement wall had to be removed to get the boat out after completion, this was all planned ahead of course but a few neighbours wonder how he was ever going to get the boat outside. Returned to school at Georgian College after retiring, taking a course in small engine repairs, after which he opened a business of repairing outboard motors and lawn mowers out of the garage, until someone stole a motor off a boat he was maintaining, this disturbed him so much he closed down the business. Robert and Lillian spent a number of years as snow birds, travelling south during the winter months to Panama City Beach in Florida. As a family, one very memorable trip, including Roberts parents with son in tow travelling to Flagler Beach Florida one year in the Bullet Nosed 1950 Studebaker. Always had a love for cars. During the retirement years spent in Florida, wood carving became a hobby and he created a number of animal carvings that today family members cherish and display as mementoes. Robert was very independent and no task was ever too big or too daunting, it just became another challenge. Contractors could never meet his standards of workmanship so he would learn and do it himself. Some familiar traits of Robert: good firm handshake and looked the person in the eye when greeting them, always had a pen in the back pocket, always brush your teeth after eating, resulting in him only loosing one tooth during his life time, and doing a lot of planning before jumping into task. Robert's family wish to take this opportunity to express our heart felt gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff at Lakeview Manor in Beaverton for treating him as one of their own family during his and Lillian's time there. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. As per Robert's wishes he has been cremated and a private family celebration of life will be held after the world recovers from Covid -19. If so desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Sleep on now and take your well deserved rest - Rest in Peace Dad. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020