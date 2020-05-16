POPLE, ROBERT CHARLES April 8, 1939 - May 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Charles Pople on May 6, 2020. Beloved spouse of Gina Prokofiew. Loving father to five boys, Robert (Lynn), Christopher (Amparo), David (Victoria), Matthew (Sheri) and Everest (Tracey). Proud grandfather of Emily, James, Andrew, Megan, Madison, Mitchell, Nicholas, Janice, Christofer, Natasha and Catherine. Big brother to William (Betty), Clifford (Terry) and predeceased by his brother Ronald. Robert was born in Toronto and spent the latter part of his life in Aurora, Ontario. He was a dedicated employee of Agincourt Chrysler for several decades. He was an avid snowmobiler right up to the age of 80. He loved his family. He also loved animals and enjoyed nature. He spent much of his time enjoying the slower pace of life at the family cottage in Collingwood, Ontario. His amazing sense of humour and his peaceful and kind nature will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends as well as his beloved dog Gunner. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane Website.