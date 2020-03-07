|
WEBSTER, ROBERT CHARLES October 19, 1941 - February 25, 2020 Peacefully passed away, Tuesday, February 25th, at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Beloved father and grandfather to daughter Barbara and her husband David Purdy, their two children, Evan and Emily, and his son Robert and his wife Michelle. Predeceased by his parents, older brother Fred, his younger brother William and his second wife Lizabeth (nee Martin). He was a man of many talents, including a passion for fishing and all sports. He was a stock car driver who not only drove the cars, but built them himself for 20+ years. He had a huge heart for his family and his cat, and any animal he could help along the way. If he wasn't working, you would find him in the summer supporting Rob at any of his fishing tournaments, or throughout the hockey season, watching either Evan in the goalie net or Emily on the ice as their #1 fan in the stands. Emily has carried on her grandfather's stock car number throughout her years playing. Forever 57! He had retired from his profession as a crane operator of 40+ years with Local 793 and his son Rob continues to follow in his footsteps as a crane operator himself, with the same union. A Celebration of Life will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, on Sunday, April 5th, from 1 – 3 p.m., in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, Cobourg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Federation of Anglers and Hunters or Diabetes Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020