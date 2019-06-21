Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN. View Sign Service Information Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street Kitchener , ON N2B 2A5 (519)-749-8467 Obituary

ANDERSEN, ROBERT CHRISTIAN October 25, 1940 - June 18, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bob Andersen. Formerly from West Toronto and passed away at home in Kitchener. Beloved husband of Maureen. Most loved by his children Susan (Jim), Adena and Mark (Joanna). Stepdad to Kevin and Tammy (John). Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Dayne and young Aiden. Predeceased by his granddaughter Hunter-Lynne. He was also a great Papa to Jesse, Jordan and Jayde, Nicole, Kyle and Cody. Great-grandfather to Miley, Brett Jr., Emily and Justin. A good uncle to his many nieces and nephews - he loved you all. At his request, there will be no formal service. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and in time, his cremated remains will be scattered at his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Cards available at Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Visit

ANDERSEN, ROBERT CHRISTIAN October 25, 1940 - June 18, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bob Andersen. Formerly from West Toronto and passed away at home in Kitchener. Beloved husband of Maureen. Most loved by his children Susan (Jim), Adena and Mark (Joanna). Stepdad to Kevin and Tammy (John). Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Dayne and young Aiden. Predeceased by his granddaughter Hunter-Lynne. He was also a great Papa to Jesse, Jordan and Jayde, Nicole, Kyle and Cody. Great-grandfather to Miley, Brett Jr., Emily and Justin. A good uncle to his many nieces and nephews - he loved you all. At his request, there will be no formal service. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and in time, his cremated remains will be scattered at his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Cards available at Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Bob's memorial. Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close