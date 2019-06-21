ANDERSEN, ROBERT CHRISTIAN October 25, 1940 - June 18, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bob Andersen. Formerly from West Toronto and passed away at home in Kitchener. Beloved husband of Maureen. Most loved by his children Susan (Jim), Adena and Mark (Joanna). Stepdad to Kevin and Tammy (John). Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Dayne and young Aiden. Predeceased by his granddaughter Hunter-Lynne. He was also a great Papa to Jesse, Jordan and Jayde, Nicole, Kyle and Cody. Great-grandfather to Miley, Brett Jr., Emily and Justin. A good uncle to his many nieces and nephews - he loved you all. At his request, there will be no formal service. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and in time, his cremated remains will be scattered at his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Cards available at Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Bob's memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019