SHERLOCK, ROBERT CLIFFORD It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert C. Sherlock, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 65. Robert is survived by his wife Christina Li; daughters Déjà Mae and Roma J.; also two sisters Meledi Mecoles of Brisbane, Australia and Wendy Moski of Burnaby, BC; three brothers Carlo of BC, Clifford and Donald of Alberta. Also many nieces and nephews and cousins; his uncle John Freeman and aunt Lois Hillaby of BC; and his father and mother-in-law from Shanghai, China. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford Sherlock and Elizabeth Jackson. Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends, many from the Parkdale, Toronto area, where he called home for many years. Visitation will be held at the Cardinal Funeral Home, at 92 Annette St., in Toronto, this Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Robert's ashes will be spread later this year, into the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia where he wished to be returned.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019