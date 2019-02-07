Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CLUTTON, ROBERT "BOB" It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of Robert "Bob" Clutton. He was a beloved husband to Rosemary (Caiger), father to Amanda and Gregory (Ashlea), grandfather to Bennett and Shepherd, brother to Marilue and friend to all. With a love for life and sports he lived each day with joy in his heart and a twinkle in his eye. Bob, our world was a better place because you were a part of it. You will be forever in our hearts. Friends may call at MEADOWVALE CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton (north of Hwy. 407 and south of Steeles Ave., 905-451-3716) on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob's memory to Jumpstart, to help all Canadian children fulfill their dreams through sport. For an online condolence please visit www.etouch.ca Funeral Home Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

