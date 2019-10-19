COLQUHOUN, ROBERT (ROY) Passed away peacefully, on October 15, 2019. Born in Kirkconnel, Scotland, Roy immigrated to Canada to pursue his career in nuclear engineering, with a focus on safety systems, first in Montreal and then Toronto. Roy's links to Scotland were evident in his love of Robert Burns poetry and rugby (playing for U of Aberdeen, Montreal Wanderers and Toronto Scottish). Roy also enjoyed volunteering as a Scout leader, travelling and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by Karin Bergen; his children, Marcia, Diana (Rob) and Gavin (Maigaelle); his grandchildren, Cole, Caitlin, Xander, Maia and Zoe; and his friends and family. Many thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Churchill Place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. West, Oakville, on Saturday, November 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019