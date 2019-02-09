COLRAINE, ROBERT Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Craig (Kim) and Janice (Andrew), and dear Papa of Elizabeth and James Colraine, and Robert, Matthew and David Lawetz. Brother to Frances Chapman. Rob will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends in Canada, South Africa, the U.S. and England. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto for their kindness and care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019