BUTCHER, ROBERT "BOB" COWAN Born February 18, 1947 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years to Audrie Jean Butcher (Dawes). Younger brother of William E. Butcher. Father of Daryl, Gregory, Michael, Kathryn (Nurhan) and Kelly (Ryan). Grandfather of Hayley, Kristen, Ava, Hank and Lily. Bob will be missed by his family and friends at the cottage and on the golf course. At Bob's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019