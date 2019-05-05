Robert CUMMINGS

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON
L5B 1M8
(905)-279-7663
Obituary

CUMMINGS, Robert Peacefully, in his sleep, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Husband of Myroslawa. Cherished father of Matthew Cummings (Orysia). Special grandfather of Lev and Hugo. Survived by his brothers John and Paul (Lynne). Donations may be made to your favourite charity of choice in memory of Robert. Due to severe allergies, flowers will be gratefully declined. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019
