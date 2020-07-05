1/1
ROBERT CURPHEY
CURPHEY, ROBERT July 23, 1948 to July 2, 2020 After a short battle with cancer, Robert Curphey passed away on Thursday, July 02, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle. Loving dad to Gary (Jackie), Mike (Joanne) and Jennifer (Donny); and loving grandfather to 10 grandkids. Brother to Pat (Tom), Linda (Wayne), Dave (Ev) and Judi (Marcel); and brother-in-law to Lynda (Rob), Philip (Cathy) and Pat (Karen). Bob was a 32-year employee of the Toronto Star, and still read the paper daily. A celebration of life will be held at a later date

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
