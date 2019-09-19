CYR, ROBERT Robert Bernard Cyr of Kincardine, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved spouse of Carol. Dear father of Doug (Lejla), Mary (Sean), Bruce (Iris) and Jennifer (Cory). Cherished by his 9 grandchildren. Missed by his siblings Bill (Marg) Cyr and Denise King. Visitation will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Kincardine, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. A second visitation will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, Thornhill, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with interment to follow. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at daveylinklater funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019