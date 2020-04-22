ROBERT D. E. HUNTER
HUNTER, ROBERT D. E. 1938 - 2020 Passed peacefully, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Friday, April 17, 2020, just a month shy of his 82nd birthday. Bob was predeceased by his wife Jean, and two daughters, Debbie Ross and Wendy Hunter. He is survived by his son Bob Jr., his daughter Lori Tozer and sisters, Joyce Garratt and Barb Inglis. He was a proud Papa of 10 and Great-Papa to 11, with two more additions due to arrive in the next few weeks. He was a lifelong trucker, starting with Lou's Transport, which morphed into Teledyne Transport and Tank Truck Transportation, from which he retired. Bob was a dedicated Mason and member of Mizpah Lodge in P.E.I., where he lived for a number of years. He loved big band music, his favourite being the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and he also had an extensive collection of model trucks. A small family only visitation was held at Innisfil Funeral Home in Stroud, with cremation following. His desire was to go "home" to Prince Edward Island, a wish that we will honour after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or Lupus Ontario.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
