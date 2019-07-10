MacKENZIE, ROBERT D. After a long and courageous battle, Robert (Bob) passed away on June 27, 2019, at the age of 69. Bob is survived by his loving mother Dorothy MacKenzie, loving spouse Terry Milligan, brother Ron MacKenzie (Maureen) and predeceased by his father Maxwell MacKenzie. Loved by many of his in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nephews and other friends and family. Special thanks to all who fought for Bob, including Sunnybrooke Hospital (Kidney Clinic), Toronto Western Hospital (Ophthalmology Clinic), Heart Health Institute, North York General (Neurology) and especially Scarborough General Hospital (CCU), for their compassion and support. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held on July 14, 2019 at: Cedar Ridge Creative Centre, 225 Confederation Drive, Scarborough, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Foundation, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

