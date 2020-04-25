TAYLOR, ROBERT D. On Friday, April 17, 2020, Robert Donaldson Taylor, loving Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa passed away in his 93rd year. Bob was known to all for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. A favorite saying was: "If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough". Bob was born in Cushendall, Northern Ireland, on October 3, 1927, where he spent his youth with his siblings, Bill, Betty and Maudie. He enlisted in the RAF late in WWII, and remained active until after its end. This experience gave him wanderlust at an early age, and it was in October, 1948, when the Cunard liner Aquitania bore him to Pier 21 in Halifax, Canada to start a new adventure. He settled in Toronto and landed a job as a clerk. After discovering his passion for accounting, he became a member of the Certified General Accountants of Ontario, remaining an active member for over 50 years. Bob was quite driven in his career, finding a place at Sarco Canada Limited, in the early 1960s, progressing from Secretary to President and CEO of a successful global company during his tenure. Bob met his life's love, Marilyn June Crawford, in 1953. They were married, with a son, Donald, and daughter, Susan, who enjoyed their combined warmth for many formative years. It was in retirement that he and Marilyn truly came into their own, cruising the world, enjoying all of its sights and wonders. When they weren't off on another adventure they were relaxing with friends and family at the cottage on Balsam Lake or in Florida. Bob and Marilyn were happily married for almost 50 years, until Marilyn's passing in 2002. Bob continued with his passion for travel by enlisting his many friends to accompany him on future adventures. Bob is survived by his two children, Donald (Pamela) and Susan (Richard); his four grandchildren, Erin (Ryan), Claire (Mike), Edward and Nicole; and his great-granddaughter, Violet. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Amica Unionville, especially those wonderful people on the third floor, who turned the challenges of living in a long-term care facility into a home for the last four years. As these difficult times do not allow for a funeral service, a memorial gathering will be held in the future for us to come together and celebrate a life well lived. Condolences may be forwarded through www.dixongarland.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Till we meet again"
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.