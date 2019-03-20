WILSON, ROBERT D. 1944 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Wilson on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He will be forever missed by his wife, Anne (nee Keenan), son Michael, of Toronto and daughter Julie (Xavier Josset) of France, granddaughter Justine and his brother John (Karen), as well as his extended family and friends. Bob grew up in Fergus, son of Eva and Doug Wilson. He graduated from University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School, residing at Knox College Residence. He practised civil litigation law at Bassel Sullivan for many years, followed by 16 years at LawPro. Bob enjoyed playing and coaching hockey, skiing, reading and jazz music. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vaughan Estate, Estates of Sunnybrook, 80 Armistice Drive, Toronto. Memories and condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019