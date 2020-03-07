|
MULHOLLAND, ROBERT DAVID July 11, 1939 - March 4, 2020 David Mulholland, son of Peter and Jean Mulholland, has died peacefully at the Sunrise Retirement Home in Oakville. He lived a wonderful life and will be sadly missed by his brother John Mulholland, sister Jane Haslett and very many family members, friends and caregivers. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12th, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, ON, followed by interment in the St. Jude's Memorial Garden, where David's parents are buried. A reception at the church will follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society, as David loved his dogs!
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020