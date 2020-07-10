FLEMING, Robert (Bob) Dennis Passed away on July 3, 2020. Bob, now reunited with wife Florence, after 60 years of marriage, will forever be remembered by sons, John and Robert. Bob was the 4th of 5 children born in Toronto to George and Margaret, on March 9, 1931. Brother to Evelyn, George, Gladis and Margret, Bob lived his life in Toronto and Scarborough. His professional life culminated in 43 years of service with the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force, rising to the rank of Staff Superintendent and included assignments at 14 and 41 divisions, as well as police headquarters. Bob was an avid fiction book reader, as well as enjoying every newspaper and magazine he could get his hands on, and prefered the simple things in life including the odd glass of beer or red wine. Bob will always live in our hearts and memories. As per the family wishes, no services will be held. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



