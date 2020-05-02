ROBERT (BOB) DEVLIN
DEVLIN, ROBERT (BOB) Passed away on April 28, 2020, in his 84th year. Loving dad to Robin (Damian), Harry (Linda) and Lorna (Steve). Stepdad of Kevin (Jennifer), David (Karen) and Maureen (Eric). Survived by partner Sandra Brown and sister Victoria Vonk (John). Predeceased by his spouse Pauline Koch, in May 2016. To leave condolences visit McEachnie Funeral Home at www.mceachniefuneral.ca. Celebration of Life at a future date to be determined.

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
