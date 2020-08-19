1/
ROBERT DIXON (BOB) HARRIS
HARRIS, ROBERT DIXON (BOB) Age 86, died peacefully on August 15, 2020 at his residence in Orangeville, Ontario. Robert was born in Scarborough, Ontario to Audrey and Dixon Harris. Beloved husband to late Wendy (nee Hughes). Robert was a lifetime bookbinder by trade, and later a proud union executive for the printing business. Robert took pleasure in various hobbies, from woodworking, to painting or drawing to later singing with his friends in the Aces of Harmony. Travel was also a great source of enjoyment throughout his life. Robert will be sadly missed by sisters Diana Diamond (George), and Theresa Quinton (Levi). He is predeceased by brother Richard Harris (Joan) and sister Donna Lord (Michael). Robert leaves children Alan Harris, Cindy Gunn (John), Judy Hunt (late Gary), David Harris (Brandy), Cathy Bray (Brad), Douglas Bamford (Marianne), Martin Bamford (Angela), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per his wishes, Robert will be laid to rest with his wife Wendy at the Fallis Cemetery in Bethany, Ontario. A private memorial and internment will be held at a date to be determined. In tribute, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. 

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
