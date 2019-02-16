CARGILL, Robert Douglas "Doug" Surrounded by his family, Doug died peacefully on February 11, 2019 in Toronto General Hospital. He will be remembered lovingly by his wife of 23 years, Kristina and their son Samuel. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law Monica and Anita and their husbands Wayne and Andy and his niece and nephew Jessica and Joshua. Funeral Service will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Gathering to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General Hospital Cardiac Unit in honour of Dr. Eugene Downar would be greatly appreciated. Extended information can be found on The Simple Alternative, Mississauga website: www.etouch.ca
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019