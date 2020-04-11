Home

ROBERT DOUGLAS "DOUG" MOORE

ROBERT DOUGLAS "DOUG" MOORE Obituary
MOORE, ROBERT DOUGLAS "DOUG" On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Robert Douglas "Doug" Moore, 67, passed away in Nanaimo, BC, surrounded by his family. Doug is survived by his wife Nola, sister Susan, children, Bob and Katie and granddaughter Daryl. Doug was born to Robert "Bob" and Joan Moore, on October 26, 1952, in Toronto, ON, and married Nola Scott in 1974. In 1990, they moved to Calgary, AB, where they lived until 2006. During that time Doug was successful in telecom sales. Thereafter, Doug and Nola enjoyed 13 years in Nanaimo, BC, with Doug ending his career with Kia. This past year they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Doug loved all sports, but golf and hockey (The Queensland Bombers and The Nanaimo Tubbers) were the favorites. The family vacationed in Salmon Arm, BC, for 15+ years where Doug serenaded the close knit group with classics, as well as humorous songs, on his guitar around many campfires and enjoyed endless hours of boating. Doug will be greatly missed for his witty wisecracks and generosity he showed throughout his years. Many thanks to Nanaimo Palliative Unit, MAiD, and the Eye Bank of BC for their compassionate care and helping Doug find purpose in the end.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
