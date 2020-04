MORRIS, ROBERT DOUGLAS Peacefully passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on April 22nd, in Markham, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Loving husband of Carol Small, predeceased by Patricia; dear father of Christopher Morris (Candice) and Jonathan Morris (Michaela), stepfather of Stephen Small and Shelly Wedge; caring grandfather of 9; survived by his brother Dr. Walter Morris (Dorothy) and sister Mrs. Joan Pike (Paul). Robert for 50 years was a leader with Interserve, he taught at Woodstock School, India and was a Missionary in India and Pakistan. He served as Chairman for the Multi-Cultural Center at Tyndale University, of which he was an alumnus. A service to remember Robert will be planned for the future. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord". Please visit chapelridgefh.com to leave condolence messages.