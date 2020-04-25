MORRIS, ROBERT DOUGLAS Peacefully passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on April 22nd, in Markham, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Loving husband of Carol Small, predeceased by Patricia; dear father of Christopher Morris (Candice) and Jonathan Morris (Michaela), stepfather of Stephen Small and Shelly Wedge; caring grandfather of 9; survived by his brother Dr. Walter Morris (Dorothy) and sister Mrs. Joan Pike (Paul). Robert for 50 years was a leader with Interserve, he taught at Woodstock School, India and was a Missionary in India and Pakistan. He served as Chairman for the Multi-Cultural Center at Tyndale University, of which he was an alumnus. A service to remember Robert will be planned for the future. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord". Please visit chapelridgefh.com to leave condolence messages.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.