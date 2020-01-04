|
STUPART, Q.C., ROBERT DOUGLAS In Toronto on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Son of the late Victor Stupart, D.F.C. and Helen Stupart (née Bull), predeceased by his daughter Jane Stupart, survived by his loving wife of 52 years Mona Stupart (née Hughes), son Frederic Stupart (Miranda) and grandchildren Tyler, Ella, William, Maddy and Nico. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, happiest at the cottage in Georgian Bay and his garden in Toronto, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at ST. THOMAS'S CHURCH, 383 Huron St., Toronto, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020