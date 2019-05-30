Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT (ROB) DUNWOODY. View Sign Obituary

DUNWOODY, ROBERT (ROB) With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Robert in his 86th year at Amica Peel Village on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of Mae for 61 years. Loving father of his cherished daughters Lori Gray (Allan) and the late Linda Hearn. Proud grandfather of Stephanie (Jon), Grant (Tanisha), Colin (Rachel) and the late Kerri. Step-grandfather of Codty and Russell and their families. Survived by son-in-law Randy Hearn (Liz) and sister-in-law Wynne Hamilton. Sadly missed by brother Rufus (Olive) in Northern Ireland. Predeceased by sisters Agnes and Beatrice. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, United States, England and Northern Ireland. Visitation will take place Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre (7732 Mavis Road, Brampton). The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the Meadowvale Chapel with burial and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rob to Prostate Cancer Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close