DUNWOODY, ROBERT (ROB) With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Robert in his 86th year at Amica Peel Village on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of Mae for 61 years. Loving father of his cherished daughters Lori Gray (Allan) and the late Linda Hearn. Proud grandfather of Stephanie (Jon), Grant (Tanisha), Colin (Rachel) and the late Kerri. Step-grandfather of Codty and Russell and their families. Survived by son-in-law Randy Hearn (Liz) and sister-in-law Wynne Hamilton. Sadly missed by brother Rufus (Olive) in Northern Ireland. Predeceased by sisters Agnes and Beatrice. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, United States, England and Northern Ireland. Visitation will take place Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre (7732 Mavis Road, Brampton). The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the Meadowvale Chapel with burial and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rob to Prostate Cancer Canada would be greatly appreciated.

