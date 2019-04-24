Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT DURWARD (BOB) MIDGLEY. View Sign Obituary

MIDGLEY, ROBERT (BOB) DURWARD Peacefully on April 4, 2019, in his 75th year, following a 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of Judith for 43 years. Predeceased by wonderful parents, Robert and Ethel Midgley of Paris, Ontario and sister Jane Midgley. Survived by sister Ellen (David) Taylor and dear aunt, Mae (Helena) Midgley. Growing up in Paris, Ontario, Bob was a graduate of Western University and Osgoode Hall Law School. Following his graduation in 1968, Bob worked as a partner with good friend Murray Tarrison in the Paris law firm of Tarrison and Midgley. In 1973, Bob began a rewarding career as General Counsel with the Ontario Jockey Club and later as Vice President and General Counsel. Bob and Judy shared many memories of great horseracing and the wonderful friends and colleagues associated with the racing industry. Bob faced the health challenges throughout his life with bravery and such an admirable positive attitude. His friends and loved ones will remember him for his kindness, his graciousness, his wonderful sense of humour and quick wit. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Village of Humber Heights for their kind and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on April 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Royal York Road United Church, 851 Royal York Rd., Toronto, followed by a reception at our home. Interment to take place at a later date in the Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre or the Salvation Army, would be greatly appreciated.

MIDGLEY, ROBERT (BOB) DURWARD Peacefully on April 4, 2019, in his 75th year, following a 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of Judith for 43 years. Predeceased by wonderful parents, Robert and Ethel Midgley of Paris, Ontario and sister Jane Midgley. Survived by sister Ellen (David) Taylor and dear aunt, Mae (Helena) Midgley. Growing up in Paris, Ontario, Bob was a graduate of Western University and Osgoode Hall Law School. Following his graduation in 1968, Bob worked as a partner with good friend Murray Tarrison in the Paris law firm of Tarrison and Midgley. In 1973, Bob began a rewarding career as General Counsel with the Ontario Jockey Club and later as Vice President and General Counsel. Bob and Judy shared many memories of great horseracing and the wonderful friends and colleagues associated with the racing industry. Bob faced the health challenges throughout his life with bravery and such an admirable positive attitude. His friends and loved ones will remember him for his kindness, his graciousness, his wonderful sense of humour and quick wit. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Village of Humber Heights for their kind and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on April 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Royal York Road United Church, 851 Royal York Rd., Toronto, followed by a reception at our home. Interment to take place at a later date in the Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre or the Salvation Army, would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close