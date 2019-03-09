LIVESEY, Robert "Bob" Earl Bob died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Anne for almost 65 years. Loving father to Michael (Susan) and David (Kim). Cherished grandpa of Alana (Husband and Children), Nile (Jen), and Marisa. Much loved great-grandpa to Poppy. Bob was predeceased by his brother Jack. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Neweduk – Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Service of Remembrance in the Chapel at 11 a.m.
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl "Bob" LIVESEY.
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019