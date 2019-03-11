Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EARL STEWART. View Sign

STEWART, ROBERT EARL AACI, P.App It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Earl Stewart announces his passing after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at home in the arms of his loving wife Liz on March 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Devoted father of Natalie (George), Jayson and Kevin (Janice). Robert will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, Logan, Taylor, Reese, Riley, Vanessa, Erik and Sophia as well as his great-grandson Grayson. He will be forever remembered by his numerous extended family and dear friends. Robert was a successful businessman and was the Chief Appraiser and President of Inidcom Appraisal Associates Inc. in Barrie since 1975. Robert was an associate Editor for Saylor Publications as well as course developer for The University of British Columbia Diploma Program for Urban Land Economics. He acted as a mentor to many appraisers in the City of Barrie as well as through the University of British Columbia. Robert served on the boards of numerous organizations and associations. He was a director for the Ontario Association Appraisal Institute of Canada, Appointed Chief Appraiser for the Town of Innisfil, served as chairman for the Huronia Chapter of the Appraisal Institute of Canada, Chairperson for OAAIC Public Relations Committee, Member of the Barrie Economic Development Committee, was appointed Chief appraiser for the township of Oro-Medonte, served on the Appraisal Institute of Ontario Self Regulation Committee and Appraisal Institute of Canada Peer Review Committee. He had been actively involved in The Rotary Club of Barrie since 1994 and donated much of his time and energy improving the lives of others along with his wife Liz locally and internationally. Special thanks go to his dedicated medical team. Dr. Brad White, Dr. Chen, Dr. deBoer, Nurses Alyshia, Dawn and Christine and the many PSW's that assisted with his care at home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and a funeral service on Wednesday, March 13th at 11 o'clock a.m. with a luncheon to follow at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) Cremation will follow. Memorial donations in memory of Robert Earl Stewart may be made to The Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie or the .

445 St. Vincent Street

Barrie , ON L4M 6T5

