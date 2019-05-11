BARRY, ROBERT EDWARD "TED" Lifetime resident of Stouffville. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his wife Marion, nee Smalley (1990) and Janette, nee Dyet (2018). Much loved father of David and Laurie Barry, Lori-Anne and Kevin McGuckin and Lynn and Kelvin Gibson. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Aaron, Jacob, Sarah, Jeffrey, Kelsey, Heather, Braden, Olivia and Emily. Dear brother of Kathleen Bokla, Paul Barry, Grace Chisholm, Bill Barry and Nancy Reid. Predeceased by siblings Marg Hannan, Pat Cowan and brother-in-law Ross Smalley. Ted will be greatly missed by his many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stouffville United Church, 34 Church St. S., Whitchurch-Stouffville. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time of Service. Interment at Stouffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.oneillfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019