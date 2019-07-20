Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EDWARD BEER. View Sign Obituary

BEER, ROBERT EDWARD Passed away at home, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 68. Son of the late Frederick and Lillian Beer. Loving father of Jennifer Beer (Blayne Winter), and proud grandpa to Mason and Maverick. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Carolyn (Cam Gray), niece Angela Beer (Sean Parkin), and great-nephew Cameron. Predeceased by brother Wayne Beer, and nephew Tim Beer. Bob will be deeply missed by his many friends and extended family. Memorial donations to the Canadian Fabry Association, or the Children's Wish Foundation in Bob's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, and online condolences please visit

BEER, ROBERT EDWARD Passed away at home, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 68. Son of the late Frederick and Lillian Beer. Loving father of Jennifer Beer (Blayne Winter), and proud grandpa to Mason and Maverick. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Carolyn (Cam Gray), niece Angela Beer (Sean Parkin), and great-nephew Cameron. Predeceased by brother Wayne Beer, and nephew Tim Beer. Bob will be deeply missed by his many friends and extended family. Memorial donations to the Canadian Fabry Association, or the Children's Wish Foundation in Bob's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, and online condolences please visit www.lowandlow.ca The moment that you died, my heart was torn in two One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and Take a walk on memory lane with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy I do it every day, But missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again. Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close