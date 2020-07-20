1/
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" ELLISTON
ELLISTON, ROBERT "BOB" EDWARD Retired Paramedic and Manager of Peel York and Wasaga Beach Ambulance Service. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his residence in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his 77th year. Bob, beloved husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Tracey (Eric) and Kelly (Doug). Dear Poppa of Caitlyn and Jillian. Bob is survived by his mother Nellie and his brother David (Theresa). Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, ON, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. for a service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. Remembrances to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Bob's family. To sign Bob's book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
