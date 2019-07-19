Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

FITZHENRY, Robert Edward February 12, 1930 - July 16, 2019 Robert Fitzhenry ("Fitz") passed away at home on July 16, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1930 in Hamilton, Ontario to Charles Fitzhenry and Margaret Reagan, older brother to Janet (deceased) and Ruth (Helmut Schiller). He was married to Patricia Turner (1931-1966) in 1955, and in 1984 to Andree Rheaume (1941-2013), and was father to Ann (Michael), Mary, Sean (Dorothy), Michael (Elizabeth) and Alyxandra (Khaman). His family grew to include seven grandchildren: Scott, James, Kelly, Zoe, Duncan, Griffin and Reagan. Fitz graduated from McMaster University in 1954 and remained a proud alumnus for over six decades. His donations to McMaster led to the creation of The Robert E Fitzhenry Coach's Office, The Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory, The Robert E. Fitzhenry Varsity Training Room, The Robert Fitzhenry Specialized Rehabilitation and Exercise Lab, The Fitzhenry Multipurpose Studio, and the Dr. Robert and Andree Rheaume Fitzhenry Studios and Atrium. In 2009, he was awarded an honourary doctorate, of which he was extremely proud. After graduation, Bob worked for CIL and then Monsanto, first in Montreal and subsequently in Toronto. In 1978, he and his partner, Bob Beamish, purchased the Urethane Foam Division of Monsanto and grew this into a flourishing multinational company, Woodbridge Foam. From a single plant in Woodbridge Ontario, the company has grown to over 8,000 employees in 54 locations in 10 countries. A bon vivant and philanthropist, Dad enjoyed countless adventures around the world. He loved sailing, golf, fishing, hunting, music, art, fine food and wine. He was happiest at the table, surrounded by family and friends, telling stories. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (East Gate Entrance) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment and reception to follow. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to McMaster University (



